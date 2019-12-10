Madurai

96 nominations received in Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari districts

more-in

THOOTHUKUDI

A total of 63 nominations were submitted for various positions in the rural local bodies of the district on Tuesday.

While 40 nominations were received for village panchayat wards, 20 persons submitted their nominations for village panchayat presidents. Another 3 nominations were received for panchayat union wards.

With this, the total number of nominations received in the district rose to 176 as 113 nominations were submitted on Monday, the first day of nomination.

In Kanniyakumari district, 33 aspirants including 25 for village panchayat wards, 4 each for village panchayat presidents and panchayat union wards submitted their nominations on Tuesday. As 107 nominations were received on Monday, the total number of nominations received so far for the rural local bodies rose to 140.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 8:45:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/96-nominations-received-in-thoothukudi-kanniyakumari-districts/article30268866.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY