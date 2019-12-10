96 nominations received in Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari districts

THOOTHUKUDI

A total of 63 nominations were submitted for various positions in the rural local bodies of the district on Tuesday.

While 40 nominations were received for village panchayat wards, 20 persons submitted their nominations for village panchayat presidents. Another 3 nominations were received for panchayat union wards.

With this, the total number of nominations received in the district rose to 176 as 113 nominations were submitted on Monday, the first day of nomination.

In Kanniyakumari district, 33 aspirants including 25 for village panchayat wards, 4 each for village panchayat presidents and panchayat union wards submitted their nominations on Tuesday. As 107 nominations were received on Monday, the total number of nominations received so far for the rural local bodies rose to 140.