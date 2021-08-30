95.76% of govt. school teachers vaccinated

Madurai

30 August 2021 22:33 IST

As schools for classes 9-12 are set to open on Wednesday, about 95.76 percentage of teachers and 88.1 percentage of non-teaching staff from government and government-aided high schools and higher secondary schools in the district have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

District Chief Education Officer R Swaminathan said, “There are 534 high schools and higher secondary schools in the district – 94.5 %, 96.9 % and 82.83 % of teachers from government, aided and private high schools and higher secondary schools in the district, respectively, have been vaccinated until August 27. Only teachers and staff who are vaccinated will be allowed to enter the schools on September 1. If they come under the category of people who were infected with COVID-19 virus recently and are waiting for their 90-day period to get over to take their vaccination, they will be allowed to join duty. If there are other medical complications due to which someone has not taken the vaccination, they need to provide a medical certificate from a government doctor.”

He also said that special camps for vaccination of teachers will go on until September 5 across all blocks in the district. Teachers and their family members can get vaccinated there.

L John Alexander, Headmaster of St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School (Aided) said, “113 out of 116 staff in our school are vaccinated with at least one dose. Only three of them who were infected with COVID-19 virus have not got their vaccination yet. Number of them were vaccinated before they went for election duties.”