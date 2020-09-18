₹9.57-crore fine imposed on illicit sand miner in Tirunelveli

18 September 2020 21:45 IST

A fine of ₹9.57 crore has been imposed on an ‘M Sand’ manufacturer for allegedly mining sand illegally in Kallidaikurichi area in Tirunelveli.

Sources in the Collectorate here said one Manuel George, who had obtained licence for manufacturing ‘M Sand’ in Kallidaikurichi, allegedly quarried sand illegally in Vandalodai in the same area with the connivance of lower-level revenue staff and sold it for a premium.

On getting information about this, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish instructed Sub-Collector of Cheranmahadevi Pratik Tayal to inspect the spot and verify the information.

When the Sub-Collector confirmed that illicit sand quarrying had been done there with the assistance of a few officials, Ms. Shilpa asked him to ascertain the quantum of damage caused to the area due to illegal sand mining and slap appropriate fine. Accordingly, Mr. Pratik, with the inputs he collected during the survey, imposed a fine of ₹ 9.57 crore on Manuel George on Friday evening.

He also placed under suspension Village Administrative Officer Mohan on charges of aiding illicit sand mining.