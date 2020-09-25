95.1% of COVID-19 patients cured in Sivaganga so far

eSanjeevani App proved useful for 1,600 senior citizens, says official

Sivaganga district has successfully cured 95.1% of the patients who had tested positive to COVID-19, said Deputy Director of Health Yasodamani here on Thursday.

Between April and August, 4,576 pregnant women were screened and 298 among them tested positive. They were all treated for the infection and the babies were delivered safely. During the pandemic, 4,810 deliveries were performed in the district, Dr. Yasodamani told The Hindu.

For the benefit of senior citizens who could not move out of home due to the pandemic, government doctors were available on mobile phone 93454 67903 for consultation, she said and added that downloading the eSanjeevani App had been beneficial to the needy. About 1,600 patients had used the the App so far, she said.

Another official said that so far 77,133 people were screened in the district and 4,878 among them tested positive, which was 6.3 % of the total tests.

Collector J Jayakanthan said that among the 10 districts in south Tamil Nadu, Sivaganga had been maintaining the 10th position till date with 297 active cases in hospitals till Wednesday.

With swift test results made possible in the district's three testing machines, they had increased the testing from 700 to 1,500 persons in a day, Dr. Yasodamani said and added that in July, 19,605 people were tested and 1,830 of them were found positive. In August, 21,192 tests were taken and 1,035 tested positive and in September, 22,303 tests were taken and 479 turned out to be positive.

Hence, the infection was on the decline. However, people must continue to take caution and stay indoors and use facemasks properly while going out. Using hand sanitisers and maintaining physical distancing would prevent COVID-19 from spreading, she said.