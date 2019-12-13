950 candidates file nominations

A total of 950 candidates filed their nominations for various posts in the local body polls in Madurai on Thursday. According to a press release from the district administration, only one nomination has been filed for the post of district panchayat ward member.
A total of 686 nominations were received for the post of village panchayat ward member. For the post of village panchayat president, 238 nominations were received, and 25 for village panchayat union member post.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.