Madurai

950 candidates file nominations

more-in

A total of 950 candidates filed their nominations for various posts in the local body polls in Madurai on Thursday. According to a press release from the district administration, only one nomination has been filed for the post of district panchayat ward member.

A total of 686 nominations were received for the post of village panchayat ward member. For the post of village panchayat president, 238 nominations were received, and 25 for village panchayat union member post.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 4:54:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/950-candidates-file-nominations/article30292629.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY