950 candidates file nominations

A total of 950 candidates filed their nominations for various posts in the local body polls in Madurai on Thursday. According to a press release from the district administration, only one nomination has been filed for the post of district panchayat ward member.

A total of 686 nominations were received for the post of village panchayat ward member. For the post of village panchayat president, 238 nominations were received, and 25 for village panchayat union member post.