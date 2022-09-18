95 sovereigns gold burgled from house in Melur

Special Correspondent
September 18, 2022 21:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai In a daring burglary, unidentified persons decamped with 95 sovereigns of gold, silver articles and ₹1.10 lakh cash from a locked house in Melur on Saturday night.

The crime came to light when a relative of the house-owner came to the house on Sunday afternoon.

The police said that V. Prabhushankar, 45, working in a private company in Bengaluru, had kept house in the ground floor locked. The first floor had been let out.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When his father-in-law, Balakrishnan, came to the house around 3 p.m. he found that the almirahs in two rooms had been broken open and things were lying strewn around in the floor.

The police found that unidentified persons had broken open a window in the rear side before gaining entry into the house.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Senior police officers, who inspected the house, lifted finger prints from the scene of crime. Sniffer dogs were deployed there.

Melur police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app