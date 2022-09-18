95 sovereigns gold burgled from house in Melur

ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai In a daring burglary, unidentified persons decamped with 95 sovereigns of gold, silver articles and ₹1.10 lakh cash from a locked house in Melur on Saturday night.

The crime came to light when a relative of the house-owner came to the house on Sunday afternoon.

The police said that V. Prabhushankar, 45, working in a private company in Bengaluru, had kept house in the ground floor locked. The first floor had been let out.

When his father-in-law, Balakrishnan, came to the house around 3 p.m. he found that the almirahs in two rooms had been broken open and things were lying strewn around in the floor.

The police found that unidentified persons had broken open a window in the rear side before gaining entry into the house.

Senior police officers, who inspected the house, lifted finger prints from the scene of crime. Sniffer dogs were deployed there.

Melur police are investigating.