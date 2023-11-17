ADVERTISEMENT

94 students get ₹4.89 crore educational loan

November 17, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Parliament K. Kanimozhi and Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan at an education loan mela in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

A total of 94 students on Friday received orders for getting education loan to the tune of ₹4.89 crore.

 The beneficiary students received the orders for getting educational loan from MP Kanimozhi, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan and District Collector G. Lakshmipathi.

 Ms. Kanimozhi said the district administration, by roping in 14 government and private sector banks, had organised the loan mela for extending assistance to meritorious students whose higher education prospects should not get spoilt due to poverty. Since the children’s higher education would be a burden for the parents, the district administration had organised this mela to facilitate the disbursal of the educational loan to deserving students.

 “Since the educational loan is being given to you with lesser interest, the beneficiaries should repay promptly the loans when they get employed. If you repay the loan in responsible fashion, it will encourage the bankers to help more and more deserving students in future,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

 Ms. Geetha exhorted the students to acquire as many employable skills along with their studies so as to get placed as they complete their course.

 Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar, Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi, Gaurav Kumar, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, and Lead District Manager Durairaj were present.

