94% of the differently-abled have got UDID in Theni: Collector

Out of the 19,486 differently-abled persons in Theni district, 17,230 have received the Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID) issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, said District Collector K. V. Muralidharan here on Friday.

At a review meeting held with the officials from multiple departments and elected representatives from the rural local bodies, the Collector said that they have to create awareness among the remaining 2256 people to collect the UDID from the district administration at the earliest as it would help them in getting many benefits.

The officials explained the salient features of the UDID to the rural local bodies representatives and wanted them to identify the people in their locality. Instead of making the disabled people to come to the offices, the officials should deliver the UDID to the beneficiaries, the Collector said.

The district had so far achieved 94 per cent in the distribution of the UDID and the balance 6 per cent too would be completed at the earliest, he said.