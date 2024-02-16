GIFT a SubscriptionGift
₹9.36 crore assistance distributed under Makkaludan Muthalvan scheme in Virudhunagar district

February 16, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Thursday distributed various welfare assistance to the tune of ₹9.36 crore to 5,596 beneficiaries under Makkaludan Muthalvan scheme.

The Ministers distributed the assistance in the presence of Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan.

The scheme was aimed at providing Government services to the people easily and at the earliest.

Special camps were conducted in the district under the scheme and petitions were collected regarding services of 13 departments from each and every village.

Special Deputy Collector Anitha, Revenue Divisional Officers Sivakumar (Sattur), Viswanathan (Sivakasi), Vallikannu (Aruppukottai) and Virudhunagar Municipal Chairman Madhavan were present.

