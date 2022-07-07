Madurai

9.3 kg of tobacco goods seized

Dindigul Taluk Police arrested M. Vijayakumar, 25, from Veiladichanpatti in Dindigul on the charge of possessing 9.3 kg of banned tobacco products at Vakkampatti here on Thursday. A team led by Inspector Balandi rushed to the spot and seized the goods stocked in a bakery. A case has been booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and further investigations are on.


