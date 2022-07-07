9.3 kg of tobacco goods seized

Staff Reporter July 07, 2022 17:59 IST

Dindigul Taluk Police arrested M. Vijayakumar, 25, from Veiladichanpatti in Dindigul on the charge of possessing 9.3 kg of banned tobacco products at Vakkampatti here on Thursday. A team led by Inspector Balandi rushed to the spot and seized the goods stocked in a bakery. A case has been booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and further investigations are on.