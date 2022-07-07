9.3 kg of tobacco goods seized
Dindigul Taluk Police arrested M. Vijayakumar, 25, from Veiladichanpatti in Dindigul on the charge of possessing 9.3 kg of banned tobacco products at Vakkampatti here on Thursday. A team led by Inspector Balandi rushed to the spot and seized the goods stocked in a bakery. A case has been booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and further investigations are on.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.