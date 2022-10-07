920 kgs of sea cucumber seized near Rameswaram

Live and processed sea cucumber weighing a total of 920 kilograms were seized at Mandapam on October 7, 2022 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a joint patrol operation by the police and forest department officials, 920 kilograms of sea cucumber were seized in Rameswaram in the early hours on Friday.

The officials were on surveillance at vantage locations in and around Rameswaram, Mandapam after there were inputs that a large quantity of the banned sea cucumber was likely to be smuggled by a group of people in the locality.

When they visited a dwelling said to be owned by Ghulam Mohamed in Mandapam, they seized about 600 kgs of live sea cucumber and another 320 kgs, which were processed. The teams seized three LPG cylinders, stove and vessels from the spot. They were on the look out for a suspect, who lived in West Street in Mandapam.

The seized sea cucumbers were handed over to the Mandapam forest officials. Further investigation is on.