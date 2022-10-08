920 kg banned tobacco products seized; one held

Police have seized ₹4.61 lakh-worth banned tobacco products and arrested one person in this connection.

Police said the surprise check was conducted in a building at Devipattinam under Sivagiri police station in the district on Friday following information about the sale of banned tobacco products.

As the police found banned tobacco products, weighing about 920 Kg, stocked in the building, the law-enforcers seized it and arrested one Thangam, 38, from the same area for selling the banned product.

Hunt is on to arrest his associate Santhana Nalla Jegan Sivan of the same area.