92 new positive cases in Madurai

Madurai recorded 92 new COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 71,984.

A total of 87 persons were discharged and the number of active cases stands at 619. Three deaths were recorded, increasing the district’s toll to 1,081 .

Virudhunagar district recorded one death on Saturday after recording no deaths on the previous two days. After the death of a 64-year-old woman, the death toll has risen to 521.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases further fell down to 67 with 93 patients getting discharged. With this, the number of active cases has come down to 757.


Printable version | Jun 26, 2021 9:55:07 PM

