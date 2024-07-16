GIFT a SubscriptionGift
₹91,800 unaccounted cash seized from Motor Vehicle Inspector in Karaikudi

Published - July 16, 2024 08:52 pm IST - Sivaganga

The Hindu Bureau

Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths have seized ₹91,800 unaccountaed cash from the office of Motor Vehicle Inspector P. Chithra at Karaikudi on Tuesday.

The sleuths, led by Sivaganga district DVAC unit’s Deputy Superintendent of Police A. John Britto, conducted a surprise check at the office following information about corrupt practices.

The officials, including Inspectors, R. Jesudoss and A. Kannan, sezied ₹91,800 cash -- ₹53,900 from the almirah in the office of the MV Inspector and another ₹37,900 from the possession of a private individual, Prakash. The official could not account for the cash seized.

Ms. Chithra, who is posted in the office of Deputy Transport Commissioner (Establishment) in Virudhunagar, was on deputation in Karaikudi.

The DVAC unit has registered a case against the duo under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and under Section 106 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

