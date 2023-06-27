91.8% of Plus Two-passed students in Virudhunagar district have applied for higher education: Minister

June 27, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

A total of 91.8% or 3,835 students out of 4,421 who passed out of higher secondary schools in Virudhunagar district have joined various institutions of higher education, said Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran in Aruppukottai on Tuesday.

Addressing ‘Uyarvukku Padi,’ a camp for students who had not applied for admission to institutes of higher education, he said that Tamil Nadu government had permitted Government Arts and Science Colleges to admit additional students in streams with high demand.

A total of 202 students from Aruppukottai, Kariapatti, Narikudi and Tiruchuli regions, who had not applied for pursuing higher education, took part in the camp.

The Minister said that 3,332 students had applied for joining Arts and Science colleges, 595 students for engineering colleges, 48 students would pursue medicine.

Besides, 124 students had chosen paramedical courses, 60 chose Agriculture colleges, 44 law and 100 polytechnic colleges, 109 educational colleges.

Some of them have applied for fisheries colleges, naturopathy and yoga, and dental courses.

“The district administration identified 2,805 students who had not applied for any colleges and after continuous follow-up, the number of those students had come down to 586,” the Minister said.

Officials from banks and various departments explained to the students about various schemes, assistances, concessions, educational loans and employment opportunities to them. Representatives of various colleges in the district spoke about courses offered by them.

Similar camps would be held for the remaining 384 students in Sivakasi on July 4 and in Sattur on July 8.

District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar, Revenue Divisional Officer Ganesan, Personal Assistant to Collector (General) Anitha, and District Project Coordinator (Integrated School Education) Sivasakthi Ganesh kumar were among those who were present.