₹90,800 unaccounted cash seized from woman Sub-Registrar near Madurai

November 02, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths on Thursday seized ₹90,800 from a woman Sub-Registrar, P. Selvi (59), at her office in Vadipatti.

Based on her confession, the sleuths, led by Madurai DVAC Deputy Superintendent of Police, M. Sathyaseelan, seized another ₹2.48 lakh from an unregistered document writer, identified as K. Ramachandran (33) of Sindhupatti from his office on Usilampatti Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the V&AC sources, the sleuths conducted a surprise check at the Vadipatti Sub-Registrar’s office based on a specific information about collection of bribe.

The team, including Inspectors of Police, K. Kumaraguru and T. Suryakala, that was waiting outside the office rounded up Selvi, who works as Sub-Registrar (in-charge), when she was leaving for home.

The officials found her in possession ₹90,800 for which she could not account for.

Later, during interrogation, she had reportedly confessed that she had been using Ramachandran as a conduit for collecting the bribe money.

Ramachandran would hand over the money, collected from those registering their documents, to her outside the office, the source said.

Further investigation is underway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.