₹90,800 unaccounted cash seized from woman Sub-Registrar near Madurai

November 02, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths on Thursday seized ₹90,800 from a woman Sub-Registrar, P. Selvi (59), at her office in Vadipatti.

Based on her confession, the sleuths, led by Madurai DVAC Deputy Superintendent of Police, M. Sathyaseelan, seized another ₹2.48 lakh from an unregistered document writer, identified as K. Ramachandran (33) of Sindhupatti from his office on Usilampatti Road.

According to the V&AC sources, the sleuths conducted a surprise check at the Vadipatti Sub-Registrar’s office based on a specific information about collection of bribe.

The team, including Inspectors of Police, K. Kumaraguru and T. Suryakala, that was waiting outside the office rounded up Selvi, who works as Sub-Registrar (in-charge), when she was leaving for home.

The officials found her in possession ₹90,800 for which she could not account for.

Later, during interrogation, she had reportedly confessed that she had been using Ramachandran as a conduit for collecting the bribe money.

Ramachandran would hand over the money, collected from those registering their documents, to her outside the office, the source said.

Further investigation is underway.