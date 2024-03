March 17, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

Madurai City Police have booked two persons and seized 900 tablets meant for treating insomnia from Sellur which was being sold illegally for intoxication.

The police identified the accused as M. Suryaprakash (21) of Sellur and Muthiah of Palanganatham.

Acting on a tip-off a police team from Sellur raided the house of Suryaprakash and seized the tablets.

The accused claimed that he had bought it from Muthiah, who is absconding.

