900 rapid test kits arrive in Theni

The district administration has received 900 rapid test kits with which persons could be diagnosed whether they tested positive or negative to COVID-19 virus at a faster pace, said Collector M Pallavi Baldev here on Monday.

In a press statement, she said that the gadget would be more handy to test persons in containment zones and other locations. It takes hardly 15 minutes to know the result. From then onwards, the persons can be diagnosed for further screening, if they tested positive.

The district had 647 foreign returnees and 28 persons who had been to other States and returned home, taking the net tally to 675. Out of this, 630 persons had successfully completed home quarantine, while those who had been to other States (28 persons), 23 tested positive to COVID-19 virus.

The health authorities tested as many as 92 contacts of the positive patients. So far, 18 persons were discharged from the hospital after successful treatment.

The district had 328 beds in all the Government Hospitals, including Bodi, Cumbum and Periakulam, 360 at Theni Government Medical College Hospital and another 120 beds in Primary Health Centre.