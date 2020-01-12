900 kg of sea cucumber seized

THOOTHUKUDI

A total of 900 kg of sea cucumber worth ₹ 20 lakh was seized by a special police team at Thalamuthu Nagar here following a tip off, here on Saturday night.

After receiving information about 500 kg of sea cucumber was stashed at a private godown in Thalamuthu Nagar, the special team, led by SI Raja Prabu, raided the area and found that a variety of sea cucumbers were stored and intended to be smuggled out of the country illegally.

The police rounded up three members — S. Kannan, 43, from Thoothukudi and K. Sailandhar, 26, and a 15-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh. An FIR has been registered by the forest department of the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park.