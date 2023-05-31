ADVERTISEMENT

90-year-old man murders septuagenarian near Usilampatti

May 31, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking incident, a septuagenarian man was murdered by an 90-year-old near Usilampatti on Monday.

Police said that A. Ramasamy (70) of Kunnuathupatti near Thottapanickanur had a dispute over money transaction with K. Velusamy (90) of the same village.

“Ramasamy owed the accused ₹5,000 in selling a cow about six months ago. This dispute has led to the murder,” said Usilampatti Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nallu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday evening, Velusamy had reportedly barged into the house of Ramasamy and picked a quarrel. As the quarrel worsened, Velusamy slit Ramasamy’s throat with a sharp weapon.

Ramasamy was taken to the Government Hospital in Usilampatti. However, Ramasamy succumbed to the injuries without responding to the treatment later in the night. The Usilampatti Taluk police had registered a case against Velusamy. The Usilampatti Taluk police have arrested the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US