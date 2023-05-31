90-year-old man murders septuagenarian near Usilampatti

May 31, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - Madurai

In a shocking incident, a septuagenarian man was murdered by an 90-year-old near Usilampatti on Monday.

Police said that A. Ramasamy (70) of Kunnuathupatti near Thottapanickanur had a dispute over money transaction with K. Velusamy (90) of the same village.

“Ramasamy owed the accused ₹5,000 in selling a cow about six months ago. This dispute has led to the murder,” said Usilampatti Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nallu.

On Monday evening, Velusamy had reportedly barged into the house of Ramasamy and picked a quarrel. As the quarrel worsened, Velusamy slit Ramasamy’s throat with a sharp weapon.

Ramasamy was taken to the Government Hospital in Usilampatti. However, Ramasamy succumbed to the injuries without responding to the treatment later in the night. The Usilampatti Taluk police had registered a case against Velusamy. The Usilampatti Taluk police have arrested the accused.