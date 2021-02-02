90 persons receive prizes

02 February 2021 22:18 IST

Madurai

A total of 90 persons, who had visited the transport offices here on Monday to apply for learner's licence, won prizes for giving correct answers for questions on road safety.

Quiz programmes were organised at the three Regional Transport Offices (Madurai Central, Madurai North and Madurai South) and at the Motor Vehicle Inspector Offices at Vadipatti and Tirumangalam as part of the Road Safety Awareness Month.

A total of 325 persons, who had come to apply for learner's licence, participated in the quiz. Among them, 90 people won eversilver water bottles, tiffin boxes and pens.