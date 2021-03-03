90 dhotis seized

A flying squad seized 90 dhotis from a youth, reportedly affiliated to Akhila India Samaththuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK), during a vehicle check conducted near Madaththur shortly after Tuesday midnight.
When a flying squad, led by T. Dhanasingh, was conducting vehicle check at Madaththur Bypass under the Thoothukudi Assembly constituency around 12.20 a.m. on Wednesday, a vehicle was intercepted. On checking the vehicle, in which one Aquin Noel from Parameswaran Nagar of Sholinganallur of AISMK was travelling, 90 dhotis packed in two cartons were seized as he could not produce proper documents.
The seized dhotis, worth about ₹35,000, were taken to the Thoothukudi Taluk Office.
Further investigations are on.
