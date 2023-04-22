9 bonded labourers freed from brick kiln unit in Sivaganga district

April 22, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Nine persons including four women, who were allegedly working as bonded labourers, were freed from a private brick kiln unit in Sivaganga district on Saturday.

Following a complaint received by Sivaganga District Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy, the Singampunari Taluk police registered a case. The complaint was filed by the office of the Commissioner of Labour, Chennai by e-mail.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the brick kiln was functioning in Sukkampatti Road, Kannamangalapatti panchayat near Singampunari.

The Collector had formed special teams comprising officials from the revenue, labour, police and among others.

When the teams inspected the brick kiln, they found a family of nine reportedly working as bonded labourers. After inquiries, the revenue officials identified them as Veeran (57), of Melur in Madurai district, his wife Selvi (50), sons Thirumurthi (19), Prakash (18) and Guna (22), daughter Maheswari (29) son-in-law Muthukaruppan (37) and daughters-in-law Vijayshanthi (19) and Kayalvizhi (20).

The officials arranged a vehicle and dropped them in their dwelling in Melur after recording their statements.

An official said that the family members had debts and as the brick kiln operator had given money, they were working in the unit. However, they were not provided proper work timings, wages and food by the brick kiln owner.

The Singampunari police have registered a case against the brick kiln owner Ramesh son of Kesavaperumal.

A press release stated that the Devakottai Revenue Divisional Officer had issued a certificate releasing all the nine persons from the clutches of the bonded labour and directed the revenue authorities to take legal action against the brick kiln unit.