March 24, 2024 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - MADURAI

A Static Surveillance Team (SST) in Madurai district on Sunday seized ₹8.90 lakh during a vehicle check near Kalligudi in Tirumangalam which comes under Virudhunagar Parliamentary Constituency. The officials said that there were no documents for the cash. Flying squad teams, Static Surveillance teams and Video Surveillance teams have been deployed in the district to ensure the implementation of Model Code of Conduct.