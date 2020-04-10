₹ 88.93 lakh received

Collector M. Vijayalakshmi said the district had received ₹ 88.93 lakh towards contribution for the Chief Minister Public Relief Fund. She appealed to philanthropists to donate for the cause of treating COVID-19 pandemic. Public can make contributions online in the Indian Overseas Bank, Secretariat, Chennai-600009. Bank account: 117201000000070 IFSC: IOBA0001172 CMPRFPAN: AAAGC0038F, the release added.

Rain in district

Vedasandur recorded 42 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Friday. According to PWD officials, Natham recorded 36.5, Kodaikanal: 2, Nilakottai:8.3 and Chatrapatti (Oddanchatram) recorded 12 mm rainfall.