88 fresh COVID-19 cases in Madurai

MADURAI

30 September 2020 19:59 IST

Virudhunagar records only 16 positive cases

In Madurai district, 88 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The total number of cases till date is 16,629. All cases were indigenous, according to the State Health bulletin.

With 106 patients discharged from various COVID-19 treatment facilities, the number of discharged has risen to 15,515. The death toll was 389 on Wednesday. The number of active cases as on date is 725.

Virudhunagar district recorded only 16 positive cases on Wednesday taking the total number of positive cases till date to 14,413. With the discharge of 37 patients (13,923 discharged till date), the number of active cases has come down to 279. However, the death toll has increased to 211 after a 50-year-old man died at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Monday.

Theni had 69 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 14,894. There were 110 discharges from hospitals.

Dindigul had 22 cases with which the tally moved to 8,844. The hospitals discharged 97 people on a single day.

Ramanathapuram had 12 fresh cases, raising the tally to 5,542. Thirteen people were discharged from hospitals.

Sivaganga district had 27 new cases and the total number of cases till date has risen to 5,172. There were 43 discharges.

Southern districts

Barring Kanniyakumari, none of the southern districts witnessed any COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday.

In Kanniyakumari, 97 new cases were reported, taking the district’s tally to 12,707 and the number of active cases to 885 after 93 cases were discharged from hospitals. Following the death of one more patient due to the viral infection, the district’s fatality has risen to 222.

Tirunelveli recorded 93 cases, to have 897 active cases and the tally of 12,729 as 70 patients were discharged.

Thoothukudi’s tally has risen to 13,450 with the addition of 91 cases. Consequently, the district has 587 active cases after 66 patients were discharged.

Tenkasi reported only 38 cases, increasing the district’s tally to 7,322 and the number of active cases to 416 after 69 cases were discharged.