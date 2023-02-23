875 litres kerosene seized

February 23, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Police have seized 875 litres of kerosene, which had been given to the country boat fishermen at heavily discounted cost, near Kanniyakumari – Kerala border on Wednesday night even as it was being smuggled to the neighbouring State in an autorickshaw.

A section of the country boat fishermen of Kanniyakumari district, who are getting kerosene, the fuel for their fiberglass boats, at subsidized cost from the government, sell it to the smugglers for making more money. The smugglers take the fuel to neighbouring Kerala, where they can sell it for a premium.

When Inspector of Police of Kollencode Rama and her team were conducting vehicle check at Thirumannam Junction on Wednesday night, they stopped an autorickshaw registered in Kerala. After stopping the vehicle, the driver fled the spot.

As the police checked the vehicle, they found 875 litres of kerosene given to the fiberglass boats at subsidized cost in 25 plastic drums, each with the capacity of 35 litres.

Further investigations are on to nab the autorickshaw driver and the smugglers behind this illicit trade.