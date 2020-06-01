Madurai

875 leave for Bihar

Migrant workers leaving for Bihar arriving at the railway station in Thoothukudi on Monday.

Migrant workers leaving for Bihar arriving at the railway station in Thoothukudi on Monday.  

A total of 875 migrant labourers from Bihar, who were working in southern districts, left for Bapudham Motihari in a Shramik special train from the railway station here on Monday.

Of them, 538 were from Thoothukudi and 337 from Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.

The train, which left Thoothukudi at 5 p.m. would reach Bapudham Motihari at 9.55 a.m. on Thursday (June 4).

Medical teams screened the passengers before boarding the train. Officials made arrangements for food and water.

Meanwhile, a group of migrant labourers from West Bengal staged road roko at Beach Road – Harbour Road Junction on Monday evening, demanding operation of special trains to West Bengal.

After Sub-Collector Simranjeet Singh and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, Prakash pacified them with the promise that a special train would be operated to West Bengal within a week, they gave up their agitation.

