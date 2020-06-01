875 leave for Bihar

A total of 875 migrant labourers from Bihar, who were working in southern districts, left for Bapudham Motihari in a Shramik special train from the railway station here on Monday.

Of them, 538 were from Thoothukudi and 337 from Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.

The train, which left Thoothukudi at 5 p.m. would reach Bapudham Motihari at 9.55 a.m. on Thursday (June 4).

Medical teams screened the passengers before boarding the train. Officials made arrangements for food and water.

Meanwhile, a group of migrant labourers from West Bengal staged road roko at Beach Road – Harbour Road Junction on Monday evening, demanding operation of special trains to West Bengal.

After Sub-Collector Simranjeet Singh and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, Prakash pacified them with the promise that a special train would be operated to West Bengal within a week, they gave up their agitation.