₹872.45 crore river linking project to be completed soon

73-km flood carrier channel will be completed by October-end

The linking of Tamirabharani – Karumeniyar – Nambiyar, being executed on an outlay of ₹872.45 crore to take the surplus waters to the southern regions of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts by digging a 73-km-long flood carrier channel, will be completed before the northeast monsoon, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday after inspecting the fourth phase of the river-linking project at Ponnakudi, Perumal Nagar, Munanjipatti and a few more areas on Friday, he said the fourth phase of the project started in August last year and would be completed before the northeast monsoon (October-end). About 80% of the work, which was started in 2008 – 2009, had been completed.

Since two bridges across the Tirunelveli - Kanniyakumari highway at Ponnakudi and a rail overbridge nearby had to be built as part of this project, tenders worth ₹15 crore had been floated. “Even as the final stage works in the tail-end regions of this project is expedited, construction of these two bridges will begin shortly so that the flood carrier channel will be ready for take the surplus water of the Tamirabharani,” Mr. Appavu said.

Cost of delay

Though the project outlay was pegged at ₹369 crore in 2009, the delay jacked it up to ₹872.45 crore. Those who had given land for the project would get the compensation without any delay, he said.

Tirunelveli MP S. Gnana Thiraviam, Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan and Southern Railways and Public Works Department officials accompanied him.

The project envisages diversion of surplus waters of the Tamirabharani from Kannadiyan Channel at Vellankuzhi near Cheranmahadevi in Tirunelveli district up to M.L. Theri near Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district.

Now, 13,758 million cubic feet Tamirabharani water is being emptied into the Gulf of Mannar every year as there is no reservoir downstream of Srivaikundam dam, the last check dam across the river, to store the flood waters. The plan to link Tamirabharani, Karumaniyar and Nambiyar was mooted to divert at least 2,765 million cubic feet water of this 13,758 mcft to dry regions.

When the three rivers are linked, 33,298.07 acres of lands in Palayamkottai, Nanguneri and Radhapuram Assembly segments and 23,610.73 acres of lands in Srivaikundam Assembly constituency in Thoothukudi district will get water for irrigation. In other words, 32 villages in Tirunelveli district and 18 hamlets in Thoothukudi district will get immensely benefited.

Moreover, the water flowing in the channel will recharge water level in 252 ponds and 5,220 wells en route.