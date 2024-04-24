87,000 kg of sugar seized near Tiruchendur

April 24, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

The Food Safety Department officials seized 87,000 kg of sugar on Tuesday after the officials suspected that sugar in such a huge quantity was to be supplied for making adulterated palm candy.

A team of officials attached to the Department of Food Safety, led by District Designated Officer for Food Safety Mariappan conducted a surprise check on the ‘panchamirtham’ manufacturing unit on Tiruchendur – Palayamkottai Road on Tuesday. As they found 2,940 kg brown sugar and 357 kg of ‘panchamirtham’ without date of manufacturing details, they were seized. After keeping them in a sealed room, the owner of the unit Ganesan was instructed to keep the seized items intact until further orders.

Moreover, the trader was asked not to operate his unit.

When the officials received information about the manufacturing of adulterated palm candy in the shop Ganapathi Traders, the officials visited the shop, which remained locked. Even after the officials asked the owner to come the shop, he did not turn up. Hence, the shop was sealed by the Food Safety Department officials.

In the ‘panchamirtham’ manufacturing unit of Velayutha Perumal in Subramaniapuram, the officials seized 300 kg of brown sugar and 29 kg of ‘panchamirtham’ without manufacturing details.

The officials also seized 12,500 kg of sugar from the shop of one Prabhu in Udangudi without procurement details and 13 kg banned tobacco products and sealed the shop. They also seized 75,000 kg of sugar bags stocked in another place, also belonging to Mr. Prabhu.

“The sugar was seized as we suspect that the sugar stocked in this shop is being supplied for making adulterated palm candy. We’ve asked the owner to appear for an inquiry before the District Designated Officer for Food Safety. Anyone stocking and selling sugar for making adulterated palm candy will be booked,” Dr. Mariappan warned.