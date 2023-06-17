HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 8,700 heifers to be vaccinated against Brucellosis by July 15 in Virudhunagar district

June 17, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The second round of vaccination of heifers against Brucellosis, a bacterial disease, is under way in Virudhunagar district.

Joint Director of Animal Husbandry A. Koilraja said 8,743 heifers, in the age group of four to seven months, would be vaccinated till July 15.

He said the bacterial disease would infect cows and buffaloes and cause abortion and infertility. The infection could further spread through the placenta of the animals that suffered abortion to other animals and even human beings.

Infected men and women would also face infertility, he said. “Even our team members involved in vaccination use personal protective kits to safeguard themselves from the infection,” Dr. Koilraja said.

To prevent the infection of Brucellosis, the Department of Animal Husbandry would conduct camps covering all villages to vaccinate heifers free of cost. The vaccination would give life-long immunity to the animals against Brucellosis. This vaccination was conducted four times a year, he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.