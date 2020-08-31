₹86.50 lakh collected for constable’s family

THOOTHUKUDI

31 August 2020 18:20 IST

Police personnel and officers of South Zone contribute generously

South Zone policemen and officers have contributed generously to help the family of constable P. Subramanian, 28, of Alwarthirunagari police station, who was killed in a country bomb explosion triggered by a history-sheeter recently.

Visiting the family at Pandaaravilai in the district on Monday, S. Murugan, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, handed over a cheque for ₹86.50 lakh to the valiant constable’s father, S. Periyasamy, as a mark of the department’s solidarity with the distraught family. The amount was deposited in a private sector bank and the family would derive a monthly interest of ₹42,420.

After the State government announced a solatium of ₹50 lakh to the kin of Subramanian, who was killed by an anti-social, Duraimuthu, when a police team tried to nab him near Manakkarai on August 18, police personnel and officers in 10 districts under South Zone donated money to be handed over to the family.

There were expectations that the State government would give a solatium of ₹1 crore as it did to the family of Inspector Periya Pandian. Pandian was felled by a bullet fired by an Inspector in his special team that went to Rajasthan to arrest a gang suspected to involved in multiple heists in and around Chennai. However, only ₹50 lakh was announced as compensation by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy, hours before participating in the burial of the slain constable, announced that the government had sanctioned a solatium of ₹50 lakh immediately after getting a preliminary report on the incident. A comprehensive report on the incident would be submitted shortly.

The entire police force in the southern districts expected that the second report would prompt the government to sanction another ₹50 lakh. But it never happened. Hence, they contributed to help the family of Subramanian.

Mr. Murugan, before leaving the slain constable’s house, said the Superintendents of Police in South Zone had adequately been instructed to take all possible precautionary measures while arresting criminals to avoid such incidents.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Praveen Kumar Abinapu and Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar were present.