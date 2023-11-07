ADVERTISEMENT

8,650 kg of ration rice seized in Ramanathapuram

November 07, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Civil Supplies CID (CS-CID) police seized 8,650 kg of ration rice from a lorry at Kenikkarai in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday. 

While the CS-CID personnel were involved in vehicle inspection, they found two suspected vehicles approaching them. When they checked the lorry, they found the rice meant for public distribution stored in 173 sacks. 

The police arrested K. Deiventhiran, 42, and N. Saravanan, 24, of Sivaganga. Muthupandi, who drove the car that came along with the lorry, escaped from there. Efforts to arrest him are under way, the police said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, the lorry and the car were seized by the police.

Sivaganga

In a similar fashion, a flying squad from the Civil Supplies Department nabbed four men along with 3,600 kg of ration rice at Tiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district.

While the squad checked a truck during their patrol near Tiruppachethi, they found inside the rice stored in 93 bags. Seizing the smuggled rice, the officials handed over the four arrested men - Pandivel, 25, Karthik, 25, Ramki, 23, and Manikandan, 23, of Madurai, to the police. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US