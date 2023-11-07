HamberMenu
8,650 kg of ration rice seized in Ramanathapuram

November 07, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Civil Supplies CID (CS-CID) police seized 8,650 kg of ration rice from a lorry at Kenikkarai in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday. 

While the CS-CID personnel were involved in vehicle inspection, they found two suspected vehicles approaching them. When they checked the lorry, they found the rice meant for public distribution stored in 173 sacks. 

The police arrested K. Deiventhiran, 42, and N. Saravanan, 24, of Sivaganga. Muthupandi, who drove the car that came along with the lorry, escaped from there. Efforts to arrest him are under way, the police said. 

Further, the lorry and the car were seized by the police.

Sivaganga

In a similar fashion, a flying squad from the Civil Supplies Department nabbed four men along with 3,600 kg of ration rice at Tiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district.

While the squad checked a truck during their patrol near Tiruppachethi, they found inside the rice stored in 93 bags. Seizing the smuggled rice, the officials handed over the four arrested men - Pandivel, 25, Karthik, 25, Ramki, 23, and Manikandan, 23, of Madurai, to the police. 

