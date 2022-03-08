8,640 kg of ration rice seized near Vembakottai

Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department has seized 8,640 kg of ration rice that was being smuggled in a truck near Vembakottai on Monday.

A team of police, led by its Inspector of Police, Albin Brigit Mary, intercepted a truck during a vehicle check at Guganparai. The team found that 216 numbers of polythene bags, each containing 40 kg of ration rice, were being smuggled.

The police seized the vehicle along with the rice and arrested on M. Anthony David (38) of Kanniyakumari, who was driving the truck.

The police were on the lookout for Seenipandian of Oomaithalaivanpatti of Umaiyathalaivanpatti of Tenkasi District and Ramesh of Kanniyakumari district.

