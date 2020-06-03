₹8.64 lakh collected as fine in Madurai district

03 June 2020 19:23 IST

MADURAI

The district administration collected ₹8,64,350 as fine from 8,644 people who did not wear face masks in public places till Tuesday, according to a statement from the district administration.

Wearing of masks was made compulsory in Madurai district on May 20. Collector T.G. Vinay said those who ventured out of their houses must wear masks. Spitting too was an offence under the Disaster Management Act.

Assistant City Health Officer, Madurai Corporation, B. Vinothraja said, “Wearing of masks is for the safety of the people.”