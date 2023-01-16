860 bulls, 345 tamers participate in nine rounds of jallikattu events at Palamedu

January 16, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MADURAI

On ‘Maatu’ Pongal day, jallikattu bulls raged out of the ‘vadivasal’ at the arena in Palamedu in Madurai district on Monday as enthusiastic tamers flexed their muscles to win over the animal.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy flagged off the events. Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar administered a pledge for fair conduct of the event.

A total of 860 bulls and 345 bull tamers participated in the nine rounds of the jallikattu events held.

As per health officials, 31 persons were injured during the events, out of which 11 were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital. A bull tamer, Aravindraj, 26, of Palamedu, was gored to death after sustaining grievous injuries.

The animals before being taken to the collection point underwent a health checkup. “A sample of their saliva was taken to test for intoxication and a round of usual checkup to identify any wounds or injuries were done by veterinarians,” said P. Nataraja Kumar, Joint Director of Animal Husbandry. He added that a few bulls were rejected due to mess-ups in the registration and lack of medical fitness.

Tamers showcased their skills by taming the bulls which were decorated, garlanded as the crowd cheered. Tamilarasan of Chinnapatti in Madurai district, was adjudged the ‘best bull tamer’ who tamed 23 bulls and was given a car. While, the temple bull of Karuppanasamy temple in Rengarajapuram in Madurai district was adjudged the ‘best bull,’ and the bull owner was awarded a motorcycle.

The winning bull owners whose bulls were not caught and bull tamers who scored a point were instantly given gifts by the organising committee. The gifts included dhotis, mixer, pillows, suitcases, travel bags etc after release of every bull.

Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, MLA M. Boominathan, IG (South Zone) Asra Garg, DIG R. Ponni, Madurai SP R. Shiva Prasad, Dindigul SP V. Baskaran were present.