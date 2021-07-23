86 para-medical staff to be recruited

The district administration is recruiting 86 para-medical staff on contract basis for six months as part of its preparation to fight COVID-19.

In a statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that the monthly consolidated pay will be between ₹12,000 to ₹15,000.

The recruitment is for five posts of Radiographer, 10 posts of Dialysis Technician –II, ECG Technician (15), CT Scan Technician (5), Anesthesia Technician (15), Lab Technician (5), Pharmacist (5), Staff Nurses (15), and Multipurpose Health Workers (11).

Those interested should apply with their educational certificates addressed to Dean, Government Medical College Hospital, Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital premises, Ramamoorthy Salai, Virudhunagar 626-001. The applications can be handed over in person or sent through post by August 8.

The applicants should have got their education in institutions recognized by Tamil Nadu Government, the statement said.