86 cases in Madurai

A total of 86 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Friday, taking the total number of cases in Madurai district to 13,237. As many as 138 persons were discharged on Friday.

The active cases were 1,003. One death was recorded on Friday, taking the district’s toll to 331.

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Virudhunagar district, taking the death toll to 165. The number of positive cases came down to 50, taking the total to 11,843. After 351 patients got discharged (11,064 till date), the number of active cases has come down to 614.

Theni tested 122 positive cases which took the tally to 11,131. As many as 381 patients were discharged. There were 2,258 active cases. So far, the infection had claimed 126 lives.

Dindigul tested 129 cases with which the tally moved to 5,432. There were 181 discharges and 875 active cases. So far 108 people had died.

Ramanathapuram had 108 fresh cases after which the total positive cases moved to 4,307. There were 37 people discharged. The active number of cases stood at 553 and 94 people had succumbed so far.

Sivaganga had 37 cases with which the tally moved to 3,630. There were 13 discharges. The hospitals had 322 active cases and 95 had died so far.

In Tirunelveli, 197 patients were discharged and 163 new cases were admitted. There are 1,308 active cases, taling the tally to 8,198. Three patients died and the fatality moved to 139.

Kanniyakumari had 1,554 active cases following the admission of 155 cases that took the tally to 8,248. While 105 patients were discharged, three succumbed.

Thoothukudi reported 127 cases, taking the tally to 10,422. With 637 active cases, the district discharged 149 patients while a patient died on Friday.

Tenkasi recorded 112 cases to move the tally to 4,473 and the number of active cases to 1,126. While 61 patients were discharged, three patients died.