855 candidates offered job at fair

Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju gives away work order to a candidate in Madurai on Saturday.

23 January 2021 22:25 IST

Madurai

A total of 855 candidates were offered jobs at a job fair, organised by the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre, here on Saturday.

Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju distributed work orders for a few candidates. Collector T. Anbalagan was present.

Deputy Director of District Employment and Career Guidance Centre N. Mahalakshmi said that around 5,600 candidates participated in the fair. More than 100 private companies, including leading organisations, participated in the job fair.

Apart from those who were offered jobs on Saturday, 565 candidates have been shortlisted for further levels of evaluation. Candidates from different backgrounds, including those who had completed Bachelors in Engineering, ITI and SSLC, participated in the job fair.