855 candidates offered job at fair

Madurai
A total of 855 candidates were offered jobs at a job fair, organised by the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre, here on Saturday.
Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju distributed work orders for a few candidates. Collector T. Anbalagan was present.
Deputy Director of District Employment and Career Guidance Centre N. Mahalakshmi said that around 5,600 candidates participated in the fair. More than 100 private companies, including leading organisations, participated in the job fair.
Apart from those who were offered jobs on Saturday, 565 candidates have been shortlisted for further levels of evaluation. Candidates from different backgrounds, including those who had completed Bachelors in Engineering, ITI and SSLC, participated in the job fair.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath