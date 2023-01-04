ADVERTISEMENT

850 kg of processed sea cucumbers seized in Vedalai

January 04, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Marine Police and the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit (OCIU) in a joint operation on Wednesday seized 850 kg of processed sea cucumber at Vedalai in Ramanathapuram district. Following a tip-off, the team seized the consignment off the seashore at Vedalai. The processed sea cucumbers were found in 21 sacks. One person, M. Mohammed Abdul of Vedalai, has been arrested. Two unregistered country boats and a tractor were also seized by the team. The consignment and other seized items were handed over to the Forest Department officials. Further investigation is under way, said police sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US