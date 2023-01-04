HamberMenu
850 kg of processed sea cucumbers seized in Vedalai

January 04, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Marine Police and the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit (OCIU) in a joint operation on Wednesday seized 850 kg of processed sea cucumber at Vedalai in Ramanathapuram district. Following a tip-off, the team seized the consignment off the seashore at Vedalai. The processed sea cucumbers were found in 21 sacks. One person, M. Mohammed Abdul of Vedalai, has been arrested. Two unregistered country boats and a tractor were also seized by the team. The consignment and other seized items were handed over to the Forest Department officials. Further investigation is under way, said police sources.

