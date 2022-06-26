850 kg of banned tobacco seized by Thoothukudi police; 4 held

Three of the accused are from Bengaluru

The Thoothukudi district police have seized 850 kg of banned tobacco products and arrested four persons, including three from Bengaluru, suspected to be the largest suppliers to a network of agents in southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, ASP G. Chandeesh, whose special team of police officers tracked the gang, said following a tip-off, they nabbed the accused and their two vehicles at Deivaseyalpuram on Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli highway, when it was proceeding to deliver the goods in Thoothukudi from Bengaluru.

The modus operandi of the gang was to procure the tobacco goods and bring them into the State in private vehicles and sell them to their “contacts” in southern districts including Madurai, Rajapalayam, Sattur, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and other locations.

Based on their confession, the police seized ₹3.70 lakh in cash from the accused, who were identified as P Kalimuthu,34, of Radhapuram, Tirunelveli, J Arulraj, 36, of Soudeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru, V. Selva, 35, of RKS Nagar Bengaluru and J. Vaseem, 34, of Patarayanpura Bengaluru.

Another officer said the goods were valued at ₹20 lakh The accused were booked under IPC Section 328 (selling goods, which are injurious to health) and among others. The special team was commended by Thoothukudi SP L Balaji Saravanan.

When contacted, Inspector General of Police (south zone) Asra Garg said the police intensified vigil across the zone and check posts too were alert round the clock. Plain clothes personnel would keep a close watch on suspects who sold the banned goods near educational institutions and other specific locations.

Shops found selling the banned products including “Cool lips” were sealed as per the Food Safety and Standards Regulations Act 2011. The Act states that in the interest of public health, the safety officer can suspend or cancel the licence after case was booked. In the last one week alone, 275 cases were booked in the 10 districts in south zone, Mr Garg said.