850 gm of methamphetamine seized in Madurai

February 22, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel conduct a search at a house in K.K. Nagar in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Madurai City police on Thursday seized 850 grams of methamphetamine and some other unidentified chemicals and solutions from a house in K. K. Nagar.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Serious Crime Squad raided a house in the afternoon and found some chemicals in the house. The information was shared with sleuths of Narcotics Intelligence Bureau, following which they also joined in the search.

Confirming the seizure of the drug, Madurai City Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan, said that the seized materials and one person were handed over to the NIB sleuths for further investigation.

Among the seized materials were different white powders, different solutions and 30 gm of ganja. The chemicals would be sent for chemical analysis in the laboratory for their identification.

NIB were interrogating the suspect on where these materials were procured from and where it was being sold.

