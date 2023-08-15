85% of track km electrified in Madurai railway division, says DRM

August 15, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

Madurai railway division has achieved electrification of 442 track kilometres, which is 85% of the total track kilometres. Electrification between Bhagavathipuram - Edamon (33 route km) and Madurai-Bodinayakkanur (90 route km) are expected for completion by December, said Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth after hoistingd the national flag on the occasion of 77th Independence Day here on Tuesday.

Railway Protection Force personnel, scouts and guides and students of Railway Higher Secondary School provided a guard of honour to the DRM. Speaking on the occasion, the DRM added that the division’s earnings during April - July was ₹418.45 crore as against the previous year’s actual earnings of ₹324.14 crore during the same period. The division also reported an impressive 85.46% increase in earnings from goods traffic and an 11.94% growth in passenger traffic.

Madurai division transported 1.15 million tonnes of freight up to July. The goods shed in Theni is expected to be operational soon.

Speed raised

Sectional speed had been increased to 110 kmph between Dindigul and Pollachi (120 km), Tirumangalam-Vanchi Maniyachchi-Tirunelveli section (140 km), Tirunelveli-Tenkasi section (72.02 km), and increased to 100 kmph in Madurai-Andipatti-Theni section (74.78 km), and Madurai-Tirumangalam section (17.32 km).

Seven foot overbridges have been commissioned at Tiruppachethi, Tirumayam, Vellanur, Ayyalur, Arumuganeri, Kadambur, and Kumaramangalam stations.

Students from SRWWO School and Railway Higher Secondary School presented cultural programmes on the occasion.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager T. Ramesh Babu; Chief Project Manager of Gati Sakthi M. Ayyappa Nagaraja; Divisional Personnel Officer T. Sankaran; and Divisional Security Commissioner V.J.P. Anbarasu were present.

