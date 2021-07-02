85 new cases in Madurai

MADURAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR

02 July 2021 21:32 IST

Madurai recorded 85 new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, increasing the total number of positive cases in the district to 72,460.

A total of 37 persons got discharged and the active cases are 727. Four deaths were recorded, increasing the district’s toll to 1,113.

Virudhunagar district reported 62 new positive cases with a discharge of 76 patients on Friday.

With this, the total number of active cases has come down to 540.

The district did not record any death on Friday.