85 new cases in Madurai

MADURAI

03 October 2020 21:14 IST

No death reported in the four southern districts

Madurai recorded 85 fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 16,830. A total of 89 persons were discharged and the active cases were 673. There was no death on Saturday.

Virudhunagar district reported 35 new cases that took the total number of positive cases in the district till date to 14,512. However, with the discharge of 54 patients, the number of patients discharged till date has risen to 14,103. Meanwhile, death toll has touched 212 after the death of a 59-year-old woman at a private hospital in Madurai on Friday. With this, the total number of active patients has come down to 197 .

Theni had 69 fresh cases taking the tally to 15,113. There were 66 discharges from hospitals.

Dindigul had 39 new cases and the tally has moved to 8,969. The hospitals had discharged 39 patients after treatment.

Ramanathapuram had 19 new cases, taking the tally to 5,587. There were 12 patients discharged from hospitals.

Sivaganga had 38 fresh cases, following which the total number of positive cases has moved to 5,268. The hospitals had discharged 25 people.

Southern districts

Even as Tirunelveli is nearing the 13,000-mark, neighbouring Kanniyakumari district crossed this mark on Saturday after it added 93 fresh COVID-19 cases.

With the latest addition, Kanniyakumari’s tally has moved to 13,011 and 792 active patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals while 91 patients were discharged. The district’s fatality stands at 224.

Tirunelveli, after adding 76 cases on Saturday, had 849 active cases and the district’s tally rose to 12,952. Moreover, 87 patients were discharged from hospitals even as the fatality continues to stand at 199. After 51 inmates of a private Home for the Aged at Ervadi near Valliyoor in the district tested positive on Saturday, they were admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and SCAD Hospital at Moontradaippu, a designated hospital

In Thoothukudi, 75 fresh cases were recorded on Saturday which took the tally to 13,643 even as 541 patients are undergoing treatment and 52 cases were discharged.

Tenkasi district recorded only 30 new cases. Now it has 367 active cases and the tally is 7,444. Fifty-four patients were discharged.

None of the district witnessed any COVID-19-related death on Saturday.